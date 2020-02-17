There were plenty of wrestlers who were interest to clash with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. In the end, here comes a surprising name who is said to be the Deadman's opponent at the WWE's pay-per-view event in April 2020.

As per Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com, The Undertaker will take on none other than AJ Styles. A source has told the website that the WWE has zeroed in on the Mastermind of Offensive Innovation as the opponent of the Deadman at the WWE's flagship event.

The Undertaker does not appear in WWE like before and he had his last match at Extreme Rules in July 2019. He had partnered with Roman Reigns in the doubles match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. A month before it, the Phenom had a disastrous match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

It was earlier said that The Undertaker was planning to retire, but he changed his mind after WWE came up with an offer which he could not turn down. He was paid well into the seven figures, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

From Sting to Goldberg, many had expressed their desire to have a match with The Undertaker. The fans of WWE has been dreaming to see The Deadman taking on The Vigilante, but now they are disappointed again as Taker is prepping up to clash with AJ Styles.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. So far, two matches have been announced for the pay-per-view event.

Brock Lesnar will take on Drew McIntyre in a Singles match for the WWE Championship. Whereas Rhea Ripley will clash with Charlotte Flair in Singles match for the NXT Women's Championship.