Dwayne Johnson has topped the Forbes list of the world's highest-paid male actors in 2020. Even as the global revenue of the cinema business has dropped due to Covid-19, the wrestler-turned-actor's income has not been hit and he has retained the numero uno position for the second consecutive year.

For years, Dwayne Johnson has been one of the top-earning actors in the world. In the last five years, he has occupied the top spot on four occasions (2013, 2016, 2019, and 2020). Since 2010, his wealth has increased manifold, and today he gets one of the highest paychecks in the world.

Dwayne Johnson's Remuneration

The former WWE champ not only charges upfront remuneration but also gets a share in gross profit based on the performance of his films at the box office. Normally, A-list actors earn $20 million upfront and 20% of gross profit, Johnson was paid a bomb for Jumanji: The Next Level when he received an upfront salary of up to $23.5 million along with a 15 percent share in profits.

He was paid $700,000 per episode for HBO's Ballers. All these are an indication of the market that he commands across the globe.

In 2020, Dwayne Johnson earned the top spot in the Forbes' list of highest-actors. His estimated revenue is $87.5 million. For his Netflix project Red Notice, he earned $23 million, as per Forbes.

Dwayne Rock Johnson's Net Worth

Although Forbes has not mentioned the total net worth of Dwayne Johnson, there are many websites that have estimated it to be $320 million in 2019.

His major source of income comes from acting and endorsements. He also has a production house called Seven Bucks Productions which gets involved in every decision of the films that he is part of.

The 48-year is the face of many brands that include Ford and Under Armour.