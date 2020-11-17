Former WWE champion Bret Hart has opened up about his current equation with WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The duo's relationship had strained due to the infamous Montreal Screwob.

Bret Hart, on 30th episode of Confessions of The Hitman, has revealed that they do not discuss the bitter past. Talking about the infamous incident, the two-time WWE Hall-of-Famer stated that he is proud of the way he conducted himself following the Montreal Screwjob.

"And Shawn Michaels and everyone else, like, I think in the end, I'm still proud of the way I handled myself through the whole Screwjob period. But in all honesty, I think they're not proud of their conduct; I don't think. I think they kind of realized now that that was kind of a dumb way to go, and unprofessional way to go, and it caused way more problems than they ever imagined, even though they made money off of the whole concept of what happened. Me and Vince, I think it goes back a number of years - we kind of buried the hatchet,"WWE Inc quotes him as saying in the latest episode.

The Fear that Bret Hart had after Knocking Down Vince McMahon in Dressing Room

The 63-year old had allegedly knocked Vince McMahon on his face following Montreal Screwjob out of anger. The Hitman admits that there was a lot of bitterness between them due to the infamous WWE incident and Bret Hart had feared that his legacy might be erased from history. He added, "Nobody would see those tapes anymore or those matches and my history would be erased to a certain degree, and that really bothered me because I worked so hard and really gave so much in my matches.

And I think it shows today when people look back on my career how much it would have bothered me to have most of those great matches that people still talk about erased from their memory, and nobody is going to see them anymore and nobody talks about them anymore. To me, that was priceless. Like, it meant everything,"

Montreal Screwjob was an unscripted incident where the pre-determined outcome of the match was allegedly manipulated by Vince McMahon. As per the original plan, Bret Hart was supposed to emerge victorious in front of his home crowd at Survivor Series in 1997, but Michaels was made the winner.

Bret Hart clarifies that he did not held grudge against Vince McMahon for the death of his brother Owen Hart who died in the sports entertainment after a stunt went horribly wrong. Interestingly, the former WWE champion revealed about getting emotional support from McMahon after suffering a stroke.

Bret Hart and Vince McMahon reconciled in 2006 and he and Shawn Michaels called a truce in 2010. Thus bringing closure to the infamous incident.