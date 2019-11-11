WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is reportedly going to get The Undertaker on his podcast Broken Skull Session with Steve Austin as the first guest. As per reports, the podcast of the legendary WWE wrestler will be back on WWE Network and the first guest which is probably the Deadman will be announced later this week.

As per a tweet by Wrestlingvotes, the new podcast show of the 54-year-old wrestler will be called the Broken Skull Session and the first guest is confirmed. Stone Cold has earlier had a podcast on the WWE Network for some time and guests like Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose have featured in the show.

Now, it will be the Deadman's turn to mark his presence in the 54-year-old former wrestler's podcast and pave way for a new beginning for the show. The Undertaker who is a very popular face of the WWE Universe has a huge fan following globally. He is one of the most sought after stars in the wrestling universe and fans are always eager to see or hear anything he does or says. The presence of the Deadman on Austin's show will boost the popularity of the podcast a lot.

In recent times, the 54-year-old wrestler who has acted in the multi-starrer film "The Expendables" stated that he is fit enough to make a comeback and fight a single match but mentally he is not sure whether he is ready for any more surgeries. The former wrestler had to go through some major surgeries after his famous fight with the Rock in WrestleMania XIX when the 54-year-old wrestler got defeated by his arch-rival.

It will be interesting to see if the wrestler makes a comeback inside the ring along with his podcast and let his fans enjoy a fight involving him for the last time in his career.