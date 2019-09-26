WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin stated that theoretically, he can return for another match in WWE in the latest edition of his podcast show called "The Steve Austin Show".

The 54-year-old former wrestler on his podcast said that people have been telling him that he is still in good shape and can make a comeback for another match.

He said that the former professional wrestler has been telling them that it is tough for him to think about it. According to the wrestler who has acted in the multi-starrer film "The Expendables", he is physically fit enough to fight another bout but mentally thinking about the surgeries he had to go through after the famous fight between him and the Rock in WrestleMania XIX, the 54-year-old wrestler is not sure about getting into the ring again.

The wrestler who is popularly known as Stone Cold faced arch-rival Rock in their third and final WrestleMania match. Rock was seeking redemption as he was well determined to beat Stone Cold at the WrestleMania.

The 47-year-old former professional wrestler emerged victorious on the day and Steve Austin retired after that match on medical grounds.

Now, after so many years the legendary wrestler has spoken about the chances of making a comeback in WWE which can arouse the hopes of the fans who have been wanting to see more of him in the ring for the last decade.

The Stone Cold was a WWE sensation for a long period of time. The 54-year-old has won the WWF championship six-times and was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2009. After retiring from wrestling he has acted in many films and TV shows in the last few years.

It will be very much interesting to see the legendary wrestler making a comeback and if Rock also comes back and challenges the former then the match may turn out to be a treat for the WWE fans all over the world.