Ronda Rousey's latest comments have not gone well with some women wrestlers in WWE. The Rowdy had mentioned in an interview that she had lots of fun doing fake fighting in the sports entertainment, indicating that the fights are scripted and not real.

On Wild Ride! Podcast, Ronda Rousey said that she loves the WWE and claimed, "I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater."

This did not go well with Lana, who found her words to be disrespectful towards the sports entertainment especially when wrestlers injure their bodies. "I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save "fake fighting" !!!!!! If it's fake why can't @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can't wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn't @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! [sic]" She tweeted.

Alexa Bliss too responded to Ronda Rousey's comment by sharing a clip where she claimed about having concussions during her face off with her. She wrote, "Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been " fake". [sic]"

In the same interview, The Baddest Woman on the Planet spoke about her future in WWE and put out her displeasure over "ungrateful fans."

"What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f--king ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" Yahoo quoted her as saying in the interview.