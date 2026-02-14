Undercover Miss Hong Episode 9: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Undercover Miss Hong episode 9 will air on tvN on Saturday (February 14) at 9:10 PM KST. The mini-series, starring Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Cho Han Gyeol, will feature a tense conflict between Hong Geum Bo and Cha Joong Il. The newly released stills show a confrontation between the two.

A photo captures the icy glare of Geum Bo as she looks at her bitter enemy. Another image shows Joong Il lying on the floor. A picture also captures Bang Jin Mok's curious look after he sees Joong Il on the floor. So Gyung Dong, Albert Oh, and Lee Yong Gi also rush to the place. A still also shows Albert Oh trying to calm Geum Bo, who is still furious. The followers of this workplace comedy drama are curious to know what happened in the office. How will this tense confrontation affect Geum Bo?

People in Korea can watch this workplace comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover Miss Hong:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Undercover Miss Hong, the new tvN workplace comedy drama, premiered on Saturday (January 17) at 9:10 pm KST. The mini-series introduced Park Shin Hye as Inspector Hong Geum Bo, a senior employee at the Capital Market Investigation Division of the Financial Supervisory Service. Actor Ko Kyung Pyo appears in the mini-series as Shin Jung Woo, Geum Bo's former lover and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Investment & Securities.

Undercover Miss Hong also stars Ha Yoon Kyung as Go Bok Hee, Geum Bo's roommate and a secretary at Hanmin Investment & Securities. Cho Han Gyeol appears as Albert Oh, Division Manager of the Risk Management Division at Hanmin Investment & Securities. He is also the grandson of Kang Pil Beom, Founder of Hanmin Investment & Securities. The character is portrayed by veteran actor Lee Deok Hwa.

Screenwriter Moon Hyun Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seon Ho directed it. This K-drama revolves around the undercover operation of an elite securities inspector and features the various challenges during her secret investigation.