Undercover Miss Hong Episode 10: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Undercover Miss Hong episode 10 will air on tvN on Sunday (February 15) at 9:10 PM KST. The mini-series, starring Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Cho Han Gyeol, will feature a tense conflict between Kang No Ra, Hong Geum Bo, and Go Bok Hee. The newly released stills show a tense encounter between the trio.

A photo shows Geum Bo and Bok Hee running into No Ra in a hospital lobby. They don't seem happy about this unexpected meeting, as the images capture the unhappiness in their faces. Meanwhile, another set of pictures shows No Ra entering the company with her mother. A still teases a tense confrontation between the three women as they stand in the emergency stairwell.

People in Korea can watch this workplace comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover Miss Hong:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Undercover Miss Hong, the new tvN workplace comedy drama, premiered on Saturday (January 17) at 9:10 pm KST. The mini-series introduced Park Shin Hye as Inspector Hong Geum Bo, a senior employee at the Capital Market Investigation Division of the Financial Supervisory Service. Actor Ko Kyung Pyo appears in the mini-series as Shin Jung Woo, Geum Bo's former lover and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Investment & Securities.

Undercover Miss Hong also stars Ha Yoon Kyung as Go Bok Hee, Geum Bo's roommate and a secretary at Hanmin Investment & Securities. Cho Han Gyeol appears as Albert Oh, Division Manager of the Risk Management Division at Hanmin Investment & Securities. He is also the grandson of Kang Pil Beom, Founder of Hanmin Investment & Securities. The character is portrayed by veteran actor Lee Deok Hwa.

Screenwriter Moon Hyun Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seon Ho directed it. This K-drama revolves around the undercover operation of an elite securities inspector and features the various challenges during her secret investigation.