Undercover High School: Story, Cast, Preview, Spoilers, and More of Upcoming MBC Drama

Undercover High School is an upcoming MBC drama featuring Seo Kang Joon as an uncover agent in a high school. It will focus on the various challenges of the undercover agent after he enters high school as a student. The mini-series may premiere on MBC in February. People in Korea can watch the K-drama on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here is everything about the upcoming MBC drama Undercover High School, including the story, cast, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story

The mini-series will follow Jung Hae Sung, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student at Byungmun High School to search for missing gold. The gold belongs to Emperor Gojong, and the agent tries to track it down. Screenwriter Lim Young Bin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Jung In directed it.

Cast

The cast members of Undercover High School include Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Seo Hwan, Jo Bok Rae, Yoon Ga Yi, and Kim Min Ju. Kang Joon portrays Hae Sung, an ace agent from Domestic Team 4 of NIS. Ki Joo will appear as Oh Soo Ah, a temporary Korean history teacher. Shin Rok will play Seo Myung Joo, the director of Byungmun Foundation and Byungmun High School.

Kang Joon described the mini-series as a project offering various emotions, including laughter, excitement, and fun. Ki Joo promised happiness and enjoyment to viewers in every episode. Meanwhile, the production team asked the viewers to accept a special bond between Hae Sung and Soo Ah.

Soo Ah will showcase her intolerance to justice and unwavering dedication to the students as a homeroom teacher. Her life takes an unexpected turn after a new student joins her class. Her positive attitude changes after she finds a resemblance between her first love and the new student. The new student, Hae Sung, looks similar to her childhood love, who left a deep emotional scar.

Shin Rok will showcase her veteran acting skills while portraying Myung Joo in the upcoming MBC drama. She changed her voice and facial expressions to enhance her performance during the script reading. According to the actress, Undercover High School will help viewers enjoy every episode.

Supporting cast

The supporting cast of this mini-series are Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Seo Hwan, Jo Bok Rae, Yoon Ga Yi, Kim Min Ju, Park Se Hyun, and Shin Jun Hang. They could deliver strong performances by adding depth to their characters.

Bae Soo will appear as Ahn Seok Ho, the team leader of Domestic Division 4. The warm and fatherly NIS agent supported and protected Hae Sung after his senior left him alone. Seok Ho raised Hae Sung and became his steadfast mentor. Ga Yi will play Park Mi Jung, a senior NIS agent. She is an indispensable member of Domestic Division 4, handling everything from hacking to document forgery. Her humor, sharp intellect, and witty banter add fun to the team.

Bok Rae will portray Go Young Hoon, an NIS agent with a notable presence. Though Young Hoon is Hae Sung's junior, he appears older to him. His admiration and respect for Hae Sung always make him follow the undercover agent. Young Hoon steps in as Hae Sung's uncle and protects him from enemies during his undercover operation.

Lee Seo Hwan will feature Kim Hyung Bae, an unpredictable director of Domestic Division 4. The fiery NIS agent is the mastermind behind the undercover operation. His secret mission behind the operation remains a mystery, adding suspense to the story.

Lee Min Ji will play Kim Ri An, a supportive gym teacher at Byeongmun High School. She is a reliable colleague who often advises other teachers in the school. Kim Min Ju will join as Lee Ye Na, the only daughter of Myung Joo. She is the student council president known for her desire to receive special treatment. Though Ye Na is known for her pride, she hides her pain. Her life takes an unexpected turn after an encounter with Hae Sung.