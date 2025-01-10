Motel California Episode 1: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California will premiere on MBC on Friday (January 10) at 9:50 PM KST. Episode 1 will introduce Lee Se Young as Ji Gang Hui and Na In Woo as Cheon Yeon Su, Gang Hui's childhood friend. The story will begin by featuring the reunion between Gang Hui and Yeon Su after a decade. People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

Motel California is a new MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its first episode on MBC on Friday (January 10) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 1:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 1 preview shows a reunion between Gang Hui and Yeon Su after a decade. The couple met each other on a busy street in the Hana village. The newly released stills show Gang Hui surprisingly looking at her childhood friend, who has not changed in the last ten years. Yeon Su easily recognizes his friend.

"The perfect chemistry between trusted actors Lee Se Young, a romance expert, and Na In Woo, a chemistry maker, is set to fill the beginning of the year with excitement. We ask for your great interest and love for the exciting first love remedy romance of these two characters," the production team shared.