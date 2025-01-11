Love Scout Episode 3 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Love Scout episode 3 aired on SBS on Friday (January 10) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea watched the third episode on TV or various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK watched the first episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Kang Ji Yun began feeling comfortable around Lee Eun Ho in the third episode of Love Scout. After a hectic day of work, Ji Yun was on her way back home when Eun Ho suggested a hospital visit. Eun Ho knew work stress was badly impacting his boss, and he wanted her to take better care of herself.

However, Ji Yun ignored her secretary's suggestion and asked him to turn the car around. The female lead said she was hungry and wanted food as soon as possible. Ji Yun approached a street vendor and asked for the spiciest ddukbokki (a Korean spicy rice cake dish). Eun Ho casually looked at the chart and became anxious after seeing the spice level.

Ji Yun enjoyed her Spicy ddukbokki, and Eun Ho quietly watched her. When his boss asked him to taste the dish, he took it as a challenge and had a few pieces. Since Eun Ho could not handle the spice, he started acting up. Ji Yun had a good laugh while enjoying her share of ddukbokki. The incident brought them closer.

Blossoming Romance

Eun Ho began helping his boss in every way possible. He looked after everybody in the office and tried to make things easy for Ji Yun. The secretary organized Ji Yun's cabin, spoke to potential candidates, interacted with colleagues, and gathered information.

Ji Yun gradually started depending on her secretary. She felt relaxed around him. Eun Ho's affectionate gestures towards Ji Yun made her heart flutter. After losing a major client, Ji Yun was not confident enough to take another opportunity. Eun Ho helped her to believe in herself.

Love Scout episode 3 teased a romantic journey for Woo Jung Hoon and Jung Soo Hyun. The couple met for the first time in front of the Kinder Garden, and the awkward interaction marked the beginning of a new relationship for Jung Hoon.