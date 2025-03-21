Undercover High School Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Undercover High School episode 9 will air on MBC on Friday (March 21) at 9:50 PM KST. The upcoming chapter will feature a heated argument between Han Seung Jae and Park Jae Moon. The newly released stills tension erupt between the two men. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online.

Undercover High School is an ongoing MBC action comedy-drama starring Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok. It revolves around the life of a NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student. Im Young Bin wrote the script, and Choi Jung In directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Undercover High School episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The action comedy-drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (March 21) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover High School Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Undercover High School episode 9 preview teases a showdown between Han Seung Jae and Park Jae Moon. A heated argument gradually turns into a brutal fight at a scrapyard. The newly released stills show Go Young Hoon and Park Mi Jung rushing into the site to help Han Seung Jae. But the producers have teased an unforeseen crisis.

Will Han Seung Jae succeed in exposing Park Jae Moon and his crimes before it's too late? According to the production team, viewers can watch the crime thriller drama on MBC on Saturday to see what lies ahead for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent in the upcoming episode.