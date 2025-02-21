Undercover High School Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Undercover High School episode 1 will air on MBC on Friday (February 21) at 9:50 PM KST. Seo Kang Jun will appear as Jeong Hae Seong, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent. The newly released stills feature his different moods. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch the various transformations of this actor in the first episode. People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Undercover High School is an upcoming MBC action comedy-drama starring Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok. It revolves around the life of an NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student. Im Young Bin wrote the script, and Choi Jung In directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Undercover High School episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The action comedy-drama will air its first episode on MBC on Friday (February 21) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover High School Episode 1:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Undercover High School episode 1 preview introduces Seo Kang Jun as an elite NIS agent. He leads a double life of a high school student and gets entangled in a web of school scandals. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch the fun side of Seo Kang Jun in the premiere episode.

"Seo Kang Jun will showcase a wide range of performances in this drama, from action and romance to comedy. As this is his first project since completing his military service, he has put in immense effort while preparing for the role. Please look forward to the many transformations he will unveil in Undercover High School," the producers shared.