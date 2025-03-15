Undercover High School Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Undercover High School episode 8 will air on MBC on Saturday (March 15) at 9:50 PM KST. Jeong Hae Seong will help Oh Soo Ah uncover corruption at the school. The newly released stills feature their teaming up to find the truth. People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Undercover High School is an ongoing MBC action comedy-drama starring Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok. It revolves around the life of an NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student. Im Young Bin wrote the script, and Choi Jung In directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Undercover High School episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The action comedy-drama will air its next episode on MBC on Saturday (March 15) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it online.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover High School Episode 8:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Undercover High School episode 8 preview shows Jeong Hae Seong and Oh Soo Ah secretly investigating corruption at the school. Soo Ah's determination to uncover corruption makes Hae Seong decide to help the contract teacher. The newly released images show them secretly trying to find the truth about corruption at the school.

The team-up between Jeong Hae Seong and Oh Soo Ah might reveal new details about the school's corruption. According to the production team, the viewers can watch the crime thriller drama on MBC on Saturday to see what lies ahead for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent and the contract teacher.