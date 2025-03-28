Undercover High School Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Undercover High School episode 11 will air on MBC on Friday (March 28) at 9:50 PM KST. The upcoming chapter will feature trouble for Jeong Hae Seong after he confronts Director Kim. The newly released stills show tension erupting between the two men. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Undercover High School is an ongoing MBC action comedy-drama starring Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok. It revolves around the life of an NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student. Im Young Bin wrote the script, and Choi Jung In directed the mini-series. The drama will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Undercover High School episode 11, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover High School Episode 11:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Undercover High School episode 11 preview teases troubled moments for Jeong Hae Seong. The newly released stills show Jeong Hae Seong furiously demanding answers to his father's death from Director Kim. Although NIS's Domestic Team 4 agents Ahn Seok Ho, Park Mi Jung, and Go Young Hoon try to help their teammate, the NIS field agent finds himself in danger.

Will Han Seung Jae succeed in finding the truth about his father's death? According to the production team, the viewers can watch the crime thriller drama on MBC on Friday to see what lies ahead for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent in the upcoming episode.