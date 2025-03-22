Undercover High School Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Undercover High School episode 10 is set to air on MBC on Saturday, March 22, at 9:50 PM KST. This episode will showcase an intense confrontation between Han Seung Jae and Park Jae Moon. Recently released still images hint at a dramatic showdown between the two characters. Viewers in Korea can watch the episode on television or stream it online.

K-drama fans from around the world, like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, the UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms such as Viki.

Undercover High School is an ongoing MBC action comedy-drama featuring Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok. The series follows the life of an NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student. Written by Im Young Bin and directed by Choi Jung In, this mini-series airs new episodes every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Undercover High School episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The action comedy-drama will air its next episode on MBC on Saturday (March 22) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover High School Episode 10:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

In episode 10 of Undercover High School, a fierce confrontation is teased between Han Seung Jae and Park Jae Moon. The newly released stills depict a tense standoff between Seo Myung Joo and Jeong Hae Seong. Meanwhile, Team 4 will face an unexpected search and seizure at NIS headquarters.

Will Han Seung Jae successfully manage the crisis with the assistance of his colleagues? According to the production team, viewers can tune in to MBC on Saturday to see what unfolds for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent in the upcoming episode of this crime thriller drama.