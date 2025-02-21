Buried Hearts Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Buried Hearts episode 1 will air on SBS on Friday (February 21) at 10:00 pm KST. The premiere will introduce Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Joo, the Public Affairs team leader of Daesan Group chairman. According to the production team, something shocking will happen to him in the first episode.

People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch the premiere of this romance drama with subtitles on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are the International Air Timings of Buried Hearts Episode 1:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Buried Hearts Episode 1 Preview

The preview shows Seo Dong Joo standing beside Daesan Group chairman Cha Kang Cheo. However, his cold aura changes after something unexpected captures his attention. The production team shared that the scene is crucial to the plot. So, the viewers must tune in to the show tonight to see what lies ahead for the Public Affairs team leader.

"In the first episode of Buried Hearts, which airs tonight, something shocking that he could never have imagined happens to Seo Dong Joo, who was confident that he could do well both in his career and in love. And this incident will completely turn Seo Dong Joo's life upside down. As this scene is crucial to the drama's plot, Park Hyung Sik poured all his energy and passion into acting it out. Please look forward to it," the producers shared.

Buried Hearts Episode 1 Spoilers

The production team further explained Park Hyung Sik's transformation while portraying Seo Dong Joo on screen. The producers praised the actor for his dedication and detail, which made the premiere of Buried Hearts truly impactful. They asked the viewers to show their support, interest, and anticipation by tuning in to the upcoming drama.

"From the very first episode, Seo Dong Joo will find himself in an unpredictable situation. However, he will overcome the crisis in his way, showcasing the charm and depth of his character. To bring the fascinating character of Seo Dong Joo to life, Park Hyung Sik has transformed not only in appearance but also in his acting. His dedication to even the smallest details will make the first episode of Buried Hearts truly impactful. We ask for viewers' interest, anticipation, and support," the producers commented.