Undercover High School Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Undercover High School episode 12 will air on MBC on Saturday (March 29) at 9:50 PM KST. The upcoming chapter will feature a suspenseful showdown between Jeong Hae Seong and Seo Myung Joo. The newly released stills show them facing off at Byungmun High School. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Undercover High School is an ongoing MBC action comedy-drama starring Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok. It revolves around the life of an NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student. Im Young Bin wrote the script, and Choi Jung In directed the K-drama. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Undercover High School episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover High School Episode 12:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Undercover High School episode 12 preview shows Seo Myung Joo threatening the students, holding a lighter in her hand. The newly released stills show Jeong Hae Seong trying to calm her while holding a gun. The tense situation might keep the viewers on the edge. According to the production team, the viewers can watch the crime thriller drama on MBC on Saturday to see what lies ahead for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent in the upcoming episode.