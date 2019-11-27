Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff exchanged vows during their fairy tale wedding held at her family farm in Louisiana. The newlyweds shared their pictures on the social media.

Captioned "Forever, me and you♥️," Robertson posted the couple's photograph on her Instagram account. In the photo, Robertson is captured looking lovingly in the eyes of her husband as she wraps her arms around her husband.

In turn, Huff also shared a black-and-white photo on his Instagram account. Captioned, 'My bride', the picture was likely taken after the couple exchanged the promise of being together eternally. In the photograph, the couple is seen walking down together, with their hands raised in the air, as they probably greet the guests.

The wedding attires

Wearing a Kleinfeld Bridal's strapless mermaid-style gown with a bow on the back, Robertson completed her wedding look with a pair of long white gloves. Her blonde hair rolled into a classic low bun, the only piece of jewellery she wore was a pair of dangling earrings. The groom was dressed in a black tuxedo, paired with a white shirt and a black bow.

For the reception, the bride chose a floral embroidered bridal dress with a sweetheart neckline. Previously, talking about the dress designed by Sherri Hill, the 22-year-old said: "I have been looking forward to the dance party at my wedding my whole life. I got a reception dress so I can do my dancing, it's really fun and pretty and has more details than my wedding dress."

The fairy tale wedding

The wedding took place during an evening ceremony which was solemnized by Pastor Louie Giglio. In the presence of more than 600 guests, the couple said, " I Do".

In one of her previous interviews while talking about the ceremony which was conducted on a tennis court, converted into a romantic-looking garden for wedding, Robertson said, "We're having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun. Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we're home, we play tennis on this court."

"So we're like, 'Well, what if we transformed the court?' So we're taking off the net, taking off everything. We're laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it'll actually feel like this nice garden."

While the couple exchanged vows on a white stage, those witnessing the moment sat on gold chairs with white cushions.

The fun reception

After exchanging the vows, the newly-weds joined family and friends for the outdoor reception organised under a massive tent. Robertson had revealed about her reception, "Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical. There's going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery. It's going to be very romantic and elegant."

"We have a milkshake station, we have a coffee station, we have food stations — a big Louisiana feast if you will — so it'll be fun!" added the Duck Dynasty star.The couple would be visiting to Cabo San Lucas for their honeymoon.