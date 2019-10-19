Having secrets when you're a celebrity is difficult mostly because they are always on the radar. But, there have been instances when some celebrities have sworn to secrecy and have been able to keep information relating to their personal lives confidential.

Take for example Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively, they were able to keep the birth of their third child hidden from the world for over two months. Details regarding the gender of the child were also unknown until recently. The couple also got hitched in a private ceremony in 2012. Here's a list of famous celebrities who secretly tied the knot. Get ready to have your jaws dropped!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan who starred in the fantasy horror series "Supernatural" secretly married his girlfriend Hilarie Burton. The couple who had been dating for a decade revealed about their secret wedding in October 2019. "Mrs Morgan.... I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd," 'The Walking Dead' star wrote in a post.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

The "Perfect" singer in an interview has confirmed about his marriage with his longtime sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn. In the song "Remember the Name," Ed Sheeran calls her his "wife".

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz who starred in 'Big Little Lies' got hitched to Karl Glusman of the 'Love' fame in a private ceremony. The couple waited for eight months before they shared their proposal story.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in Las Vegas in a private ceremony. The duo shared their wedding pictures on July 2019. These photographs are in black and white and the couple look adorable and cheerful!

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus took their vows amongst their near and dear ones in December 2018. Their wedding was a private affair that took place at Miley's house in Franklin, Tennessee. The couple had an on-again-off-again kind of a relationship for about 10 years before they walked down the aisle.

Cardi B and Offset

The "I Like It" and "Red Room" singers, Cardi B and Offset secretly got married in September 2017 in Atlanta. The couple did not disclose that they had been married until October 2017.