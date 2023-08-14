The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 6 Recap, Review: The Real Battle Begins

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 6 aired on tvN Sunday (August 13) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter follows firefighter Ma Joo Seok as he turns into a demon. People in Korea watched the chapter on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The sixth episode of this fantasy crime thriller featured the transformation of firefighter Ma Joo Seok from a kind person to a demon. The chapter picked up right from where it left off in episode 5 and followed Ma Joo Seok. The firefighter visited his mother right after he escaped the prison. He said his final goodbye and walked out of the house with rage.

Some policemen were waiting outside. They saw the escaped prisoner and tried to stop him. He used his powers to run away. Although the counters try to stop him from falling for the trap set by the demons, he ignores them and runs away. Ma Joo Seok's mother witnessed everything. She collapsed in shock. The counters rushed her to the hospital.

The Last Chance

After the events, the counters and the demons understood that the evil spirit did not control the firefighter. He was doing everything of his own will. The evil spirit could take over the firefighter if he commits a murder. So Mun and the team tried to stop Ma Joo Seok from committing a crime while the demons did everything to provoke him. The demons tried killing the firefighter's mother. The counters rushed to the hospital and saved her.

In the meantime, Ma Joo Seok kept wandering around, thinking about his late wife and their unborn child. The demons used this opportunity to provoke the firefighter again. They went to the treatment facility and dragged Park Seong Uk out, showed him to the firefighter through signals, and asked him if he ever wanted to get his revenge.

When Ma Joo Seok saw Park Seong Uk, he could not control his anger. He fell for the trap set by the demons and killed the property dealer. Though So Mun and Do Ha Na tried to stop the firefighter, he attacked them. The firefighter became devilish after killing Park Seong Uk, and the counters helplessly watched him turn into a demon.