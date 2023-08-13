The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 5 Recap, Review: Did Ma Joo Seok Accept Evil Spirit?

The Uncanny Counter 2 Counter Punch episode 5 aired on tvN Saturday (August 12) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter focussed on the transformation of firefighter Ma Joo Seok from a kind person to someone with a quest for revenge. People in Korea watched the chapter on TV, and international K-drama fans enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The new episode of this fantasy crime thriller drama kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists. The chapter picked up right from where it left off in episode 4 and featured the trial of Ma Joo Seok. The firefighter gave his final statement, and no one could believe their ears except Hwang Pil Gwang.

The demon identified the dark side of Ma Joo Seok. He wanted to use the firefighter as a scapegoat to win his battle against the counters. Hwang Pil Gwang went to prison and met the firefighter to execute his plan. However, he failed in his first attempt. But he managed to provoke the firefighter before leaving the place.

After the demon's visit, Ma Joo Seok struggled to chase the evil spirit away. He controlled his emotions and tried his best to stay calm. Since the firefighter remained the same, the demon went to prison again with Gelly. He kept reminding Ma Joo Seok about the death of his wife and the unborn child. After several attempts, the demon brought the firefighter to the dark side.

Ma Joo Seok accepted the evil spirit and went out on his quest for revenge. The unexpected events took place right after So Mun left the prison. He helplessly watched the firefighter's transformation from a kind person to an evil spirit. The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 6 will feature the counters trying their best to stop the evil spirit from turning into a demon.

A Blossoming Romance

The fantasy crime thriller drama featured some lighter moments in the fifth episode. Although the chapter had several action-packed sequences, it also featured blossoming romance. Do Ha Na met her first love, Do Hwi, in the park. She unexpectedly read his memories and realized how much he liked her.

Although the counter was unsure about going out with her first love, she went out to meet him. The duo were sitting outside the restaurant waiting their turn when Kim Ung Min saw her and informed So Mun about it. The counters were curious to know why their teammate secretly went outside. Na Jeok Bong felt jealous. He wanted to stop Do Ha Na from going out with Do Hwi.

So, the new counter accompanied Chu Mae Ok to meet Do Ha Na and Do Hwi, who were enjoying time together. The counters quietly watched their team member having fun with her friend after a long time. They felt happy for her.