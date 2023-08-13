The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2 Counter Punch episode 6 will air on tvN Sunday (August 13) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for the counters. Things will not be easy for them because they might have to deal with a powerful enemy. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season showed the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members in the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become strong in this sequel.

Here is everything about the sixth episode of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 6:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Previously, Hwang Pil Gwang and Gelly made a big move against the counters in episode 5. The demons noticed the change in firefighter Ma Ju Seok during the trial. They used the opportunity to drag him to the dark side. After several attempts, they succeeded in their mission. At first, Ma Ju Seok struggled to choose between the good and the bad. Although the counters closely watched him, they could not stop him from accepting the evil spirit.

The upcoming episode will feature the various challenges faced by the counters while trying to stop the firefighter from turning into a demon. The preview for episode 6 shows the counters trying to convince Ma Ju Seok, but he chases them away to avenge the death of his wife and unborn child.

"Jin Sun Kyu always radiates charm through all of his characters, which he pulls off uniquely. He is a meant-to-be actor that makes every role his best. We were touched to see how he endlessly analyzed and studied his character. Please look forward to his chameleon-like performance that will have you crying and laughing with his every glance and line," the production team shared.

Watch The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 6 on tvN Sunday (August 13) at 9:20 pm KST to know what lies ahead for the firefighter.