The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 4 will air on tvN Sunday (August 6) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for Na Jeok Bong. His power to smell the presence of evil spirits will get the team into trouble. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season showed the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members in the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become strong in this sequel.

Here is everything about the fourth episode of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 4:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Previously, the counters fought with evil spirits and got into trouble. Things became difficult for them, and they desperately looked forward to the new member. However, his smelling powers to track the evil spirits did not help them.

"After knowing that the evil spirits have absorbed [the Chinese] Counters' supernatural abilities and became more vicious and stronger, the Counters began devising new strategies to face them. After Pil Gwang (Kang Ki Young) discovered their base camp, the Counters left their noodle shop and moved to a new base camp. But more than anything, please look forward to the growth of Na Jeok Bong, whose abilities will get explored through the Counters' hellish special training," the production team shared.

Watch The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 4 on tvN Sunday (August 6) at 9:20 pm KST to know what lies ahead for the counter member.