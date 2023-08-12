The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 5 will air on tvN Saturday (August 12) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will focus on Ma Joo Seok as he turns dark again due to his devastating loss. The viewers are curious to know if he will join the demons or face off with them. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season showed the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members in the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become strong in this sequel.

Here is everything about the fifth episode of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 5:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Previously, the counters managed to defeat the demons and free the spirit of a Chinese counter. But the counters deal with a new challenge after Ma Joo Seok turns to the dark side towards the end of episode 4. The viewers are curious to know if the firefighter will join the demons or face off with them. A poster for this season shows him standing before the villains with a rift between them.

"Jin Sun Kyu always radiates charm through his characters, which he pulls off uniquely. He's a meant-to-be actor that makes every role his best. We were surprised to see his endless analysis and attention to his character. Please look forward to his chameleon-like performance that will have you crying and laughing with his every glance and line," the production team shared.

Watch The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 5 on tvN Saturday (August 12) at 9:20 pm KST to know what lies ahead for the firefighter.