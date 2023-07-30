The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 2 will air on tvN Sunday (July 30) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will introduce the new counter member to the viewers. Uhm Ji Yoon will make a guest appearance as the blind date of the new counter member. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season will feature the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members joining the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become stronger in this sequel.

Here is everything about the second episode of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 2:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Previously, the counters fought with a few evil spirits and helped a little boy find happiness with his mother. But things began to get too tough for them, and they desperately waited for a new member. However, recruiting a new counter was not an easy task as it was difficult to find the right candidate.

Meanwhile, the counters found out that the evil spirit got powerful. They can read and erase memories and heal people now. If the counter team fails to improve their skills, the evil spirit will start ruling the world.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 2 will introduce the new counter member to the viewers. His name is Na Jeok Bong, the naive country boy. He will fight with the heroes in the upcoming episode. The chapter will also introduce the new counter's blind date. Uhm Ji Yoon will portray the person who will play an important role for Na Jeong Bong to recruit as the new counter.

"Uhm Ji Yoon was asked to make a special appearance because director Yoo Sun Dong is her fan. Even though she began filming immediately, without a rehearsal, Uhm Ji Yoon and Yoo In Soo exhibited flawless teamwork and chemistry, to the point where they were even throwing around tons of ad-libs that weren't in the script," the producers shared.

Meanwhile, The actress expressed her immense honor at being featured in the mini-series. She thanked the director for giving her this opportunity and said her co-star created a friendly atmosphere during filming.

"Although I acted standoffish [in the drama], the Na Jeok Bong I met was handsome. Being a part of The Uncanny Counter 2 is a great privilege. I'm grateful to the director and Yoo In Soo, who were very friendly. The atmosphere on the filming set was great, and I had fun during filming, so I think the drama will be a big hit," she said.

Watch The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 2 on tvN Sunday (July 30) at 9:20 pm KST to meet the new counter member and his blind date.