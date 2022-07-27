Coronavirus Actually Emerged From Wuhan Sea Food Market; Two Studies Reject Lab Leak Theory, Here's Why

Coronavirus actually originated from Wuhan's seafood market where live animals are sold, according to the two studies. Although these reject the speculation that it emerged from Wuhan's virology lab.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market was likely the early epicenter of the scourge, according to research published by the journal Science.

In the study, researchers argue that coronavirus spilled from animals into people two separate times.

Scientists conclude that the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, likely spilled from animals into people two separate times.

Kristian Andersen a professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research and coauthor of one of the studies

stated that all this evidence points right to this particular market in the middle of Wuhan. Andersen also stated that he was quite convinced of the lab leak myself until we dove into this very carefully and looked at it much closer, according to AP News.

More to follow