MTV Video Music Awards 2022 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nominations, and More

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 or MTV VMA 2022 is just a month away from its live broadcast. The annual ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28. The organizers have shared some details, including the nomination list and voting details.
The nominees for this year were announced on Tuesday, July 27. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X topped the nomination list with seven nods each. Harry Styles and Doja cat received six nominations, while Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Weekend, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish scored five nominations each.
MTV VMA 2022 will air on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm EST on MTV, MTV2, Comedy Central, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Logo, Nickelodeon, Pop, Paramount Network, VH1, and TVLand.
Music lovers worldwide can start voting for their favorite artists from Wednesday, July 27, by visiting the official website of MTV. The voting lines are open until Friday, August 19. But the voting lines will remain active for the Best New Artist award until the day of the show. Along with the 22 gender-neutral categories, two new categories were introduced this year -- Best Metaverse Performance and Best Longform Video.
Meanwhile, the nominees for social categories, like Song of Summer and Group of the Year, will be announced in the upcoming days.
Here is the Complete Nomination List for MTV VMA 2022:
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat for Woman
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug for Way 2 Sexy
- Ed Sheeran for Shivers
- Harry Styles for As It Was
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for Industry Baby
- Olivia Rodrigo for brutal
- Taylor Swift for All Too Well
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Song of the Year
- Adele for Easy On Me
- Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever
- Doja Cat for Woman
- Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- Lizzo for About Damn Time
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for STAY
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- MÃ¥neskin
- SEVENTEEN
Push Performance of the Year
- September 2021: Griff for One Night
- October 2021: Remi Wolf for Sexy Villain
- November 2021: Nessa Barrett for I hope ur miserable until ur dead
- December 2021: SEVENTEEN for Rock With You
- January 2021: Mae Muller for Better Days
- February 2022: GAYLE for abcdefu
- March 2022: Sheneesa for R U That
- April 2022: Omar Apollo for Tamagotchi
- May 2022: Wet Leg for Chaise Longue
- June 2022: Muni Long for Baby Boo
- July 2022: Doechii for Persuasive
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug for Way 2 Sexy
- Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa for Sweetest Pie
- Post Malone & The Weeknd for One Right Now
- ROSALÃA ft. The Weeknd for LA FAMA
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for STAY
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever
- Doja Cat for Woman
- Ed Sheeran for Shivers
- Harry Styles for As It Was
- Lizzo for About Damn Time
- Olivia Rodrigo for traitor
Best Hip-hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg for From The D 2 The LBC
- Future ft. Drake, Tems for WAIT FOR U
- Kendrick Lamar for N95
- Latto for Big Energy
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby for Do We Have A Problem?
- Pusha T for Diet Coke
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters for Love Dies Young
- Jack White for Taking Me Back
- Muse for Won't Stand Down
- Red Hot Chili Peppers for Black Summer
- Shinedown for Planet Zero
- Three Days Grace for So Called Life
Best Alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear for Love It When You Hate Me
- Imagine Dragons x JID for Enemy
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW for emo girl
- MÃ¥neskin for I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE
- Panic! At The Disco for Viva Las Vengeance
- Twenty One Pilots for Saturday
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker for G R O W
Best Latin
- Anitta for Envolver
- Bad Bunny for TitÃ Me PreguntÃ³
- Becky G X KAROL G for MAMIII
- Daddy Yankee for REMIX
- Farruko for Pepas
- J Balvin & Skrillex for In Da Getto
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys for City of Gods (Part II)
- ChlÃ¶e for Have Mercy
- H.E.R. for For Anyone
- Normani ft. Cardi B for Wild Side
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B for No Love (Extended Version)
- The Weeknd for Out Of Time
Best K-pop
- BTS for Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
- ITZY for LOCO
- LISA for LALISA
- SEVENTEEN for HOT
- Stray Kids for MANIAC
- TWICE for The Feels
Video for Good
- Kendrick Lamar for The Heart Part 5
- Latto for P*ssy
- Lizzo for About Damn Time
- Rina Sawayama for This Hell
- Stromae for Fils de joie
Best Metaverse Performance
- BLACKPINK The Virtual
- BTS
- Charli XCX
- Justin Bieber -- An Interactive Virtual Experience
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience
Best Longform Video
- Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Foo Fighters for Studio 666
- Kacey Musgraves for star-crossed
- Madonna for Madame X
- Olivia Rodrigo for driving home 2 u
- Taylor Swift for All Too Well
Best Cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar for family ties
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran for Bam Bam
- Harry Styles for As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar for N95
- Normani ft. Cardi B for Wild Side
- Taylor Swift for All Too Well
Best Direction
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar for family ties
- Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever
- Ed Sheeran for Shivers
- Harry Styles for As It Was
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY
- Taylor Swift for All Too Well
Best Art Direction
- Adele for Oh My God
- Doja Cat for Get Into It (Yuh)
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug for Way 2 Sexy
- Kacey Musgraves for simple times
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa for Sweetest Pie
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever
- Coldplay X BTS for My Universe
- Kendrick Lamar for The Heart Part 5
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa for Sweetest Pie
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for STAY
Best Choreography
- BTS for Permission to Dance
- Doja Cat for Woman
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd for Tears In The Club
- Harry Styles for As It Was
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY
- Normani ft. Cardi B for Wild Side
Best Editing
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar for family ties
- Doja Cat for Get Into It (Yuh)
- Olivia Rodrigo for brutal
- ROSALÃA for SAOKO
- Taylor Swift for All Too Well
- The Weeknd for Take My Breath