MTV Video Music Awards 2022 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nominations, and More

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 or MTV VMA 2022 is just a month away from its live broadcast. The annual ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28. The organizers have shared some details, including the nomination list and voting details.

The nominees for this year were announced on Tuesday, July 27. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X topped the nomination list with seven nods each. Harry Styles and Doja cat received six nominations, while Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Weekend, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish scored five nominations each.

MTV VMA 2022 will air on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm EST on MTV, MTV2, Comedy Central, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Logo, Nickelodeon, Pop, Paramount Network, VH1, and TVLand.

Music lovers worldwide can start voting for their favorite artists from Wednesday, July 27, by visiting the official website of MTV. The voting lines are open until Friday, August 19. But the voting lines will remain active for the Best New Artist award until the day of the show. Along with the 22 gender-neutral categories, two new categories were introduced this year -- Best Metaverse Performance and Best Longform Video.

Meanwhile, the nominees for social categories, like Song of Summer and Group of the Year, will be announced in the upcoming days.

Here is the Complete Nomination List for MTV VMA 2022:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat for Woman

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug for Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran for Shivers

Harry Styles for As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for Industry Baby

Olivia Rodrigo for brutal

Taylor Swift for All Too Well

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele for Easy On Me

Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat for Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lizzo for About Damn Time

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for STAY

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

MÃ¥neskin

SEVENTEEN

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff for One Night

October 2021: Remi Wolf for Sexy Villain

November 2021: Nessa Barrett for I hope ur miserable until ur dead

December 2021: SEVENTEEN for Rock With You

January 2021: Mae Muller for Better Days

February 2022: GAYLE for abcdefu

March 2022: Sheneesa for R U That

April 2022: Omar Apollo for Tamagotchi

May 2022: Wet Leg for Chaise Longue

June 2022: Muni Long for Baby Boo

July 2022: Doechii for Persuasive

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug for Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa for Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd for One Right Now

ROSALÃA ft. The Weeknd for LA FAMA

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for STAY

Best Pop

Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat for Woman

Ed Sheeran for Shivers

Harry Styles for As It Was

Lizzo for About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo for traitor

Best Hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg for From The D 2 The LBC

Future ft. Drake, Tems for WAIT FOR U

Kendrick Lamar for N95

Latto for Big Energy

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby for Do We Have A Problem?

Pusha T for Diet Coke

Best Rock

Foo Fighters for Love Dies Young

Jack White for Taking Me Back

Muse for Won't Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers for Black Summer

Shinedown for Planet Zero

Three Days Grace for So Called Life

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear for Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons x JID for Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW for emo girl

MÃ¥neskin for I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

Panic! At The Disco for Viva Las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots for Saturday

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker for G R O W

Best Latin

Anitta for Envolver

Bad Bunny for TitÃ­ Me PreguntÃ³

Becky G X KAROL G for MAMIII

Daddy Yankee for REMIX

Farruko for Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex for In Da Getto

Best R&B

Alicia Keys for City of Gods (Part II)

ChlÃ¶e for Have Mercy

H.E.R. for For Anyone

Normani ft. Cardi B for Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B for No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd for Out Of Time

Best K-pop

BTS for Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

ITZY for LOCO

LISA for LALISA

SEVENTEEN for HOT

Stray Kids for MANIAC

TWICE for The Feels

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar for The Heart Part 5

Latto for P*ssy

Lizzo for About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama for This Hell

Stromae for Fils de joie

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual

BTS

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber -- An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters for Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves for star-crossed

Madonna for Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo for driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift for All Too Well

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar for family ties

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran for Bam Bam

Harry Styles for As It Was

Kendrick Lamar for N95

Normani ft. Cardi B for Wild Side

Taylor Swift for All Too Well

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar for family ties

Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran for Shivers

Harry Styles for As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY

Taylor Swift for All Too Well

Best Art Direction

Adele for Oh My God

Doja Cat for Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug for Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves for simple times

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa for Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever

Coldplay X BTS for My Universe

Kendrick Lamar for The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa for Sweetest Pie

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for STAY

Best Choreography

BTS for Permission to Dance

Doja Cat for Woman

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd for Tears In The Club

Harry Styles for As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow for INDUSTRY BABY

Normani ft. Cardi B for Wild Side

Best Editing