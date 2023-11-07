UN Calls for Unconditional Release of Hostages, Sec Gen Says Gaza Becoming Graveyard for Children

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations has called for the unconditional release of all hostages trapped in Gaza and added that Israeli attack is unanimously hitting civilians, hospitals, and shelters.

Highlighting the ongoing bloodshed that is happening in the belt, Guterres said that Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children.

Death toll rising in Gaza

Amid calls for a ceasefire from various corners, Israel is continuing its attack in Gaza, and according to Palestine, the death toll has already surpassed 10,000.

While Israel demands the release of its hostages taken by Hamas, the militant group says that they will be released only if Israel stops the attack on Gaza.

"Ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities – including shelters. No one is safe," said Guterres.

He added: "At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel."

Israel had previously claimed that it lost the lives of 31 soldiers since the launch of the ground attack in Gaza.

Gaza witnessing bloodbath

According to Palestine officials, more than 4,000 children have already lost their lives in Gaza since Israel launched its attack.

"Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children. Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day," added Guterres.

Guterres revealed that 89 people working with the UN Palestinian refugee agency also lost their lives due to Israeli attack.

A previous statement by various United Nations Organizations had also called for a ceasefire in the belt.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now," according to the joint statement.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the United States is pushing hard to make a pause in the conflict rather than urging Israel for a complete ceasefire.