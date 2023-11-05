"This is genocide', Says Rapper Macklemore at Pro-Palestinian Rally in DC

The pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC over the weekend witnessed a significant turnout of supporters, with renowned rapper Macklemore strongly condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza as a "genocide." The demonstration called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, took the stage to address the gathered crowd, affirming that despite being advised to "stay silent" and "research" the complex issue, he believes what's happening is indeed a genocide. He emphasized being open to learning and highlighted conducting research over the past few weeks. Expressing empathy for the Israelis who lost their lives, he firmly opposed the idea of "killing innocent humans in retaliation."

Prior to the rally, the 'Thrift Shop' singer had expressed his support for the Palestinians on Instagram, stating his inability to remain silent any longer. He shared his solidarity with those worldwide calling for a ceasefire, underscoring the ongoing crisis in Palestine as a genocide.

The event was organized by multiple groups, including the U.S. Palestine Community Network, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and the American Muslims for Palestine. Rally-goers chanted slogans like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a phrase often criticized as antisemitic for implying the elimination of Israel and its people.

The demonstrators also criticized President Joe Biden and other U.S. politicians for their support of Israel, particularly highlighting Biden's pledged $14 billion aid package to the country.

Chants targeting Biden and accusations of genocide were prominent among the protesters. Some speakers made strong statements against Israel, with Marte White from Community Movement Builders, a national Black activist group, stating, "Israel can go to hell." A spokesperson for the Chicago Chapter of the U.S. Palestine Community Network accused Biden of "dehumanizing" Palestinians and stated, "Israel does not have the right to exist as a racist state."

The conflict between Israel and Gaza erupted when Israel launched airstrikes after Hamas fired rockets at Israel on Oct. 7. As per the Gaza Health Ministry, the attacks have resulted in over 9,000 Palestinian deaths and thousands more injured.