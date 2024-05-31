UK's Renowned Doctor Dies from Botched Procedure and Failure in Care, Coroner Finds

A distinguished medical professor, Prof Amit Patel, died due to botched treatment that should not have been performed, a coroner concluded today. Prof Patel, 43, was a father of two and a leading expert in stem cell transplantation.

In August 2021, Prof Patel was admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester with flu-like symptoms. Doctors diagnosed him with Still's disease, which led to a severe immune disorder known as HLH (Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis). The hospital decided to perform an endobronchial ultrasound-guided biopsy (EBUS) on September 2, 2021, to examine his lungs.

However, Prof Patel had developed disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a rare and dangerous blood clotting disorder that can cause uncontrollable bleeding. The medical team failed to inform the HLH MDT (a national advisory panel) about this condition. As a result, the panel recommended the procedure based on incomplete information.

Coroner Zak Golombek stated that this failure led to Prof Patel undergoing a procedure that should never have been performed. The lack of communication and inadequate consent process contributed significantly to his death on October 28, 2021. Prof Patel suffered severe internal bleeding, leading to respiratory failure. He was transferred to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where he passed away.

Golombek criticized the hospital for treating Prof Patel more as a colleague than a patient. He noted that Prof Patel was not given enough time to understand and discuss the procedure's risks. The rushed consent process and failure to provide all relevant clinical information were major factors in his death.

The coroner emphasized that these were individual failures, not systemic ones. He also highlighted Prof Patel's significant contributions to medicine and expressed hope that his legacy would endure beyond this tragic event.

Prof Amit Patel's death was ruled avoidable due to these critical failures in his care.