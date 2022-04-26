Ukrainian Women Were Raped, Their Faces Smashed Before Being Burnt and Gunned Down, Forensic Report Reveals

Horrific details have emerged in the forensic reports following the autopsies carried out on the dead bodies from the mass graves in Bucha, Irpin and Borodianka. The report revealed that the women were raped and tortured before being killed by the Russians.

Earlier, graphic videos showing over a dozen dead Ukrainians strewn across the street in Bucha, near Kyiv, had emerged on social media. The videos surfaced after Ukrainian forces took over control of the town from Russian troops. Kyiv's Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk had claimed that nearly 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, following the takeover of the town by the Ukrainian forces.

Victims Were Killed with Automatic Gunfire

There have been several reports about Russian soldiers brutally raping and killing the Ukrainian woman during the invasion. Despite Kremlin denying the war crimes, the forensic report has proved that the victims were raped before being killed.

Speaking to The Guardian Vladyslav Pirovskyi, a Ukrainian forensic doctor who carried out the autopsies, said that autopsies have been carried out on mutilated corpses from the mass grave sites in Bucha, Irpin and Borodianka.

Claiming that the mutilated bodies bear signs of torture and multiple bullet holes in the back, the forensic experts said that that some have been so badly disfigured or even decapitated that the investigators are unable to identify them.

"We already have a few cases which suggest that these women had been raped before being shot to death. We can't give more details as my colleagues are still collecting the data and we still have hundreds of bodies to examine," he said.

Claiming that they are examining 15 bodies a day, with most killed by automatic gunfire, Pirovskyi said, "There are many burnt bodies, and heavily disfigured bodies that are just impossible to identify. The face could be smashed into pieces, you can't put it back together, sometimes there's no head at all."

Ukrainian Women Were Left Pregnant by Russian Soldiers

The Daily Mail reported that a United Nations mission to Bucha had recorded the "the unlawful killing, including by summary execution, of some 50 civilians there." It was revealed by the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The case recorded by human rights commissioner Lyudmila Denisova had revealed that in the same town, 25 women aged 14 to 25 were kept in a basement and systematically raped, with nine of the women becoming pregnant, the outlet reported.

Dasha, a pregnant 16-year-old girl, had recently revealed that she was raped at gunpoint by a Russian soldier after she was ordered to take her clothes off. "At first they were completely normal. Then they started drinking. They found vodka among people in the village and drank. Then they started looking for young women. Some also grandmothers," Dasha said. The victim was hiding with her family in a basement when she was attacked by a drunk Russian soldier.