Ukrainian Women Send Their Racy Snaps To Frontline Soldiers; Here's Why

Some of the Ukrainian women are sending their racy snaps to soldiers who are fighting against Russia. An online channel has been set up for women to support men in the war.

The Telegram channel Postcards For Our Kittens has thousands of subscribers and hundreds of racy photos and videos are uploaded on the channel every day.

The channel is set up by psychologist Anna Rymarenko, 39, who claimed that she is bringing back "sexuality and love" to the country, which is starved of both after Russia invaded six months ago.

"My soldier friend made a joke 'why don't girls support soldiers by sending their nude pictures, it would really encourage them," said Rymarenko.

She and pal Dariia Pavlovska said images of all shapes and sizes were welcome but pornography is discouraged. Some contributions are naked or topless shots. Others are more artistic and involve flowers and dough-kneading, according to Daily Star.

