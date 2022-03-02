Ukrainian Mayor Tells Citizens 'Fight or Capitulate' After Russia Threatens to Bombard Konotop With Heavy Artillery [VIDEO]

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine is seen telling the citizens either to fight against the Russian soldiers or capitulate as Russia continues to bombard major cities in Ukraine. During his rousing speech on the public square, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin said Russian forces surrounded the city and delivered an ultimatum, 'surrender and leave or be destroyed. I'm for fighting them!. Citizens applauded and raised fists in agreement with mayor to fight against the Russians amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that nearly 6,000 Russians soldiers have been killed over a period of six days of the war. On the other hand, Russians have claimed that they have landed in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and taken control of the southern city of Kherson.

Moreover, reports suggest that Russian missiles have once again hit central Kharkiv, damaging several residential and government buildings, including the city council. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the deadly attack has left the Kharkiv City Council building, the Palace of Labor, and high-rise buildings damaged.

Here's the viral video:

Reports also reveal that up to 15,000 people are currently hiding from bombs in the Kyiv underground metro. Viktor Brahinsky, head of the Kyiv metro has said that the underground can host up to 100,000 people and all the stations have water, bathrooms, food, and medicine at their disposal, according to media reports.

While Ukraine and Russia's recent peace talks didn't come to any conclusion, it is unclear when the next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will be held, according to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister.

He said that Kyiv was ready to negotiate, however, would not work with "Russian ultimatums," as Russia's demands are "the same as those publicly voiced by Putin at the start of the war," according to the The Kyiv Independent Twitter handle.

Read more