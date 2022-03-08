Ukraine War: Foreigners From These Countries Join International Legion, the Country's Volunteer Military Force To Fight The Russians

After Ukraine issued an invitation to foreigners to help them fight against Russia, volunteers from US, UK, Sweden, Mexico and India have joined Ukraine's Volunteer Military Force. "First foreigners have already joined International Legion, Ukraine's volunteer military force, and are fighting outside of Kyiv," according to a tweet shared by The Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky had called for a new self-styled International Legion on February 27, 2022 and launched a website for recruiting foreigners to fight against Russians. And as a result, the war-torn country received thousands of applications from foreign nationals to join the Ukranian soldiers in the battle against Russian enemies.

Zelensky is also expecting over 16,000 foreign volunteers while Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba said 20,000 foreigners have already volunteered to join the 'International Legion of Territorial Defence' and help Ukraine save itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin's wrath.

Volunteers from 52 foreign countries have applied to join Ukraine's forces, according to Kuleba.

On Saturday, Ukraine announced that it is accepting applications from foreigners to defend Ukraine against the Russians. According to the guidelines of the website, anyone but Russians are allowed to join the Ukrainian forces to fight against Russian Soldiers. Those who wish to apply can do the following:

Visit the Ukrainian Embassy physically Call them by phone Or apply via email

All the instructions are given on the site fightforua.org with step-by-step process on how to join the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

Today is the 13th day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Ukraine's Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry has claimed that Ukrainian forces have killed another Russian General near Kharkiv. The Russian general has been identified as Vitaly Gerasimov, who was the first deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.

Meanwhile, over 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, according to the data shared by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

