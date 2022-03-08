Who is Vitaly Gerasimov? Russian General Killed by Ukrainian Forces Near Kharkiv

Ukrainian defence ministry claims that it has killed yet another Russian General, Vitaly Gerasimov, near Kharkiv on Monday, March 7, 2022. Ukraine's defense intelligence agency also confirmed that other senior Russian Army officers were also killed or wounded by its country's forces during fighting near the city of Kharkiv.

Last week, Russia's President Vladimir Putin confirmed the death of another army general, Andrei Sukhovetsky, who was the deputy commander of a field army when he was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

As the Ukraine-Russia war continues for a straight 13th day on Tuesday, reports say that continuous shelling prevented the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol.

Who is Vitaly Gerasimov?

Vitaly Gerasimov was a senior military official who is known to have participated in the second Chechen war. He was awarded a medal for 'capturing Crimea,' according to a report published by The Kyiv Independent.

Russian general Gerasimov was identified by the intelligence agency as the chief of staff. he was the first deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army. Gerasimov is the second Russian general from the 41st Army to have been killed by Ukrainian forces within a week of Putin's Ukraine invasion on February 24, 2022.

Apart from Chechen war, Gerasimov had also participated in Russian military actions in Syria, according to reports.

Death of Soldiers and Civilians in Ukraine War

As of the 12th day of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, the UN has confirmed in a statement that over 400 civilians have died and 801 have suffered injuries as a result of the crisis. Reuters reported that Ukraine claims over 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Putin attacked the country.

Children Among Dead After Russian Forces Air Raid on Residential Buildings in Sumy

In a video message on Facebook on Monday, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky informed that at least 10 people died as a result of targeted bombings by Russia on Sumy, according to The Kyiv Independent.