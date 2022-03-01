We Don't Want This War, Say Russian Soldiers Captured in Ukraine; Putin's Forces Struggle to Capture Kyiv

Russian troops captured in Ukraine have said that they do not want this war and expressed their desire to go back to their country. The Russian soldiers have reportedly said they were deceived by their commanders.

Five Russian soldiers captured by the Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv said that they did not want to invade Russia and were demoralized, according to the translation of a viral video that was posted on Sunday.

The hand-bound Russian soldiers were being questioned by a person in the video for their invasion of Ukraine.

Responding to the questions, each Russian soldier also named their military unit and detailed the incidents that happened to them.

Came for Training

The first Russian soldier said that he came here for training. "[We came here] for training. We were cheated a little, so that's how I am here," said the soldier.

The second soldier also replied a similar answer while the third detailed saying, "We were told we were being sent for training at first, but we were put on the frontline. People were demoralized and didn't want to go, but they said you will become public enemies. We do not want this war. We just want to go home and we want peace."

Loss to Russia

In Putin's invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 Russian troops have been captured so far, according to the Ukrainian Armed forces. Since the invasion, over 3,500 Russian soldiers have also been killed in the push to capture Kyiv. Notably, the US lost its 2,500 service members in Afghanistan which lasted for over two decades, according to Newsweek.

Moscow has also lost 102 tanks, 536 armed vehicles, 14 airplanes, eight helicopters, 15 heavy machine guns and one BUK missile, according to the Ukraine military.

