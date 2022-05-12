Ukraine Tried Infecting Pro-Russian Residents of Luhansk with TB and Allowed Pentagon to Conduct 'Inhumane' Experiments, Says Russia

Russian officials have claimed to have obtained evidence of Ukraine trying to infect the pro-Russian residents of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) with a highly pathogenic strain of tuberculosis and granting permission to Pentagon in conducting 'inhumane' experiments in Kharkov.

The claims were made by the Chief of Russia's Radioactive, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in a conference where discussions were held on the data uncovered from the investigation of US-funded bioweapon labs in Ukraine.

Referring to the torture inflicted on Slavyansk residents last month for their pro-Russian views by Ukrainian Territorial Defense forces, Kirillov claimed that Ukraine is yet again seeking to torment the pro-Russian citizens of Luhansk but this time has taken aid of biochemicals.

With an aim to target children, Kirillov stated, "leaflets made in the form of counterfeit banknotes were infected with the causative agent of tuberculosis and distributed among minors in the village of Stepovoe."

He also pointed out that the crime was a carefully planned one, as the children's habits of "putting things in their mouth" and picking up food with dirty hands, among other things were taken into consideration. The evidence of this was provided by the LPR TB drug stores, as they observed "deliberate, man-made contamination of leaflets with biomaterials of high pathogenicity."

According to Russia Today, bacteriological studies on the leaflets revealed that the 'resistance of the isolated bacteria' discovered were first and second line anti-TB drugs. This implies that the disease caused through them was even more complicated to treat and came with exorbitant prices. Kirillov also highlighted the conclusion of the Luhansk Republican Sanitary and Epidemiological station, which clearly mentioned that the infection of leaflets was in all probability, artificial.

In the case of Pentagon, Russian officials claim human experiments were being conducted in psychiatric institutions in Kharkov by foreign specialists, that arrived in Ukraine via third party nations to remove all traces of US' involvement and were suddenly evacuated just before the military operations were launched in February.

"In January 2022, the foreign citizens who conducted the experiments were urgently evacuated, and the equipment and drugs they used were taken to the western regions of Ukraine," Kirillov said. Of the 2 institutions identified, Russian officials claim the main experimental subjects are assumed to be men between 40 to 60 years of age.

This revelation comes after the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, disclosed the involvement of several Americans in military biological research carried out in Ukraine, the committee had "clearly identified" Pentagon employees in addition to a few companies closely tied with the US military.

While American officials confirmed the existence of "biological research facilities" in Ukraine, they asserted that US only supplied what they call as "assistance" for efforts that did not in any way incorporate creation of bioweapons.