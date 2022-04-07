Dramatic Video Captures Moment Lone Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Convoy of Russian Armored Vehicles Near Kyiv [WATCH]

A dramatic new video has emerged that captures the moment a lone Ukrainian tank single-handedly obliterates several armored Russian vehicles just outside Kyiv. In the video, a lone Ukrainian tank can be seen firing at the convoy of Russian armored vehicles, causing them to burst into flames.

In a drone footage shot 50 miles west of Kyiv, the well-hidden Ukrainian T-64 tank is able to take out the more modern Russian BTR-82A tanks without being struck by returned fire. This comes as Russian forces retaliate from Kyiv leaving behind damaged tanks and armored vehicle alongside hundreds of butchered bodies of Ukrainian civilians.

Moment of Glory

The footage, captured by a drone and shared on Telegram by a Ukrainian volunteer force, appears to show a solitary Ukrainian T-64 tank ambushing a convoy of Russian BTR-82A armored vehicles on a road in Nova Basan, west of the capital.

The T-64 tank can be seen lurking alongside a house, ready to ambush Vladimir Putin's soldiers as they approach along the road approximately 50 yards ahead. As the Russians come closer, the Ukrainian tank starts firing at three BTR-82 armored personnel vehicles, each carrying up to ten troops.

After coming under heavy firing, one BTR is rapidly set ablaze, forcing the remaining armored vehicles to fire back, evidently aiming at other targets off-camera as yellow streaks of fire streaked across the fields surrounding the road.

Meanwhile, the Russians fire wildly at the location where they believe the tank is hiding, but none of their shots hit the tank as they navigate around the smoldering wreck. Following the heavy firing, Russian soldiers are seen streaming out of the cars and spread out to find cover.

The drone footage then shows the charred husk of a Russian tank with the corpses of two soldiers lying on their backs beside it.

Ukraine Fighting Fearlessly

The clip was reportedly taken on March 31 in Nova Basan, and the Soviet-era Ukrainian tank belonged to the Dmytro Korchynsky Brotherhood Battalion, also known as the Bratstvo (Brotherhood) Battalion. Researchers from Ukraine Weapons Tracker published the video, claiming that the tank's attack caused the convoy to be held up, allowing additional Ukrainian fire to take out more vehicles.

Russian soldiers have subsequently left the Kyiv area, and the UK Ministry of Defense has stated that they will need to replenish before embarking on another big operation.

The new video comes after Ukraine reclaimed control of the war-torn city of Bucha, only to be confronted with shocking evidence of torture and civilian deaths. In the aftermath, President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Bucha, saying it made peace talks with Russia difficult to bear.

"These are war crimes and will be recognized by the world as genocide. It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian fighters attacked Russian troops with one of Moscow's captured thermobaric weapons on Wednesday. They launched the feared TOS-1A missile launcher. near Izyum in eastern Ukraine.

The 'vacuum bombs' draw oxygen from the target location, causing an explosion that can kill internal organs. They are prohibited from being used against civilians, but are legal against military objectives.

Despite the Ukrainian army's valor, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg cautioned on Wednesday that the conflict in Ukraine might last "months, perhaps years," as there is no sign that Putin has relinquished "his aim to dominate the entire country."