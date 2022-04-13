US Bankrolls Ukraine War; On Top of $2.4 Billion, Washington Offers $750 Million in Fresh Military Aid to Zelensky

The US is rolling out a huge military aid package for Ukraine, and the announcement can happen as early as Wednesday. President Joe Biden will use emergency powers to deliver military equipment and weapons to Ukrain.

The Biden administration mulls offering an assistance package of roughly $750 million amid concerns that Russia is boosting fire power with a view to launching a final assault on Ukraine.

The latest aid package will consist of weapons and other equipment and they will be offered under the presidential drawdown authority.

Under this deal, the President is authorized to transfer equipment from US stockpile without waiting for a congressional approval.

The aid deal under the hammer is roughly of $750 million, Reuters reported. The weapons that are thought to be delivered immediately include ground artillery systems, helicopters and armored vehicles.

According to US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon would provide Ukraine weapons that would the country "a little more range and distance."

The aid offer comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a last ditch appeal to the US to rush arms to save his country. "Ukraine needs support for its military, including planes and tanks ...South Korea has various defense systems that could defend against Russian tanks, ships, and missiles... If Ukraine can have these weapons, they will not only save the lives of ordinary people, but they'll save Ukraine," Zelensky said in a virtual address to the South Korean parliament on Monday.

So far this year, the US has given out a whopping $2.4 billion worth of military assistance to Ukraine. This includes anti-tank missiles that have been instrumental in stopping Russian advance in many war fronts.