Ukraine Fired Missiles To Strike Military Facilities in Belarus; Lukashenko Warns Kyiv of Severe Retaliation Over Provocative Act

Ukraine fired missiles at military installations of Belarus three days before, claimed Minsk on Saturday. All of the missiles launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were intercepted, said Belarus, and accused Ukraine of purportedly making provocative act against Minsk.

Underlining that Belarus does not want war with Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko warned Kyiv of severe retaliation and stressed that Minsk would fight if its own territory was invaded following the missile strike.

Detailing Ukraine's provocative act, Lukashenko stated "They are provoking us. I have to tell you, three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine."

But he thanked God and praised Pantsir anti-aircraft systems, which intercepted all missiles of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also clarified that no Belarussian troops are fighting in Ukraine along with the Russians. Although, it's well-known fact that Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory in late February as Moscow sent some of its troops into Ukraine on February 24 via Belarus.

