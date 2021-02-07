A creepy video shot by an airplane passenger from the skies of Taiwan is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien believers.

In the video shot from the airplane's window, multiple flying objects can be seen trailing the passenger flight. Interestingly, these unidentified flying objects (UFO) seem glowing, and all of them appeared like orbs.

UFO Sighting Baffles Eyewitness

After capturing the eerie incident on camera, the eyewitness soon handed it over to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings. In the testimonial shared, the eyewitness who wished to remain anonymous claimed that he was traveling from Vancouver, Canada, to Taipei in Eva Airlines. Even though the UFO sighting happened years ago, the clip was released just recently, and it has already captured public attention.

Self-Styled Alien Hunter Analyzes UFO Footage

The video was later analyzed by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring, who is currently operating from Taiwan. After analyzing the UFO footage, Waring assured that this clip could be proof of alien existence on earth. Waring also claimed that the objects spotted by the airplane passengers could be most probably foo fighters. Interestingly, stories regarding foo fighters are very popular among conspiracy theorists, and they believe that these orb-like flying objects developed by aliens used to follow human airplanes since the time of World War I.

"Although this is a video from 2014, it shows something that's all too rare nowadays. Foo fighters! And a whole fleet of them to boot. There are at least nine of these white orbs, but probably three times more due to the eyewitness unable to see directly below, in front of, behind, or to the opposite side of the plane. So what we see is just a small sample of the entire Foo Fighter fleet," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A similar incident happened above the Indian ocean recently when a Pakistani pilot spotted a UFO, and he even captured the event on camera. The video soon went viral, but until now, neither the airport authorities nor the government has given a convincing explanation.

"It could either have been hovering or moving slowly (difficult to tell due relative motion). Cell phone cameras were put in action fat to capture the object. After landing was found out that it had been seen/filmed in different areas as well," said the pilot who witnessed the sighting.