Arianny Celeste, the UFC Ring Girl and American model, has left her fans stunned with her latest Instagram update. Releasing a bunch of scandalous hot pictures on the social media, Celeste has set the internet on fire. In her latest post, she is seen sporting a red hot bikini swimsuit covering her eyes with Rayban sunglasses. Celeste wrote, "Fun in the sun, now back to reality! Who's watching the big @ufc fight this weekend ? I'll be workin it!."

The diva had recently shared a video from her practice session at the gym in which she shows off her boxing skills. She is seen wearing a sexy blue gym outfit while having her brunette tresses locked in a pony tail. The video racked up more than 51.2k likes and views and still counting.

Apart from showing her fierce side, the photos also reveal her feminine grace. Celeste's photos in body-hugging dresses and sexy bikini swimsuits have often sent hearts racing.

Earlier this week, Celeste penned a heartfelt note to Vanessa, the late Kobe Bryant's wife for her loss. The diva took to her Instagram account to share the picture of the NBA star and his daughter Gianna and posted a message that said, "I dont know much about sports, but what I do know is that Kobe touched so many lives in a positive way in & out of the sports world. My heart goes out to his wife, family, and everyone affected in this tragedy. I can only imagine the pain they are experiencing right now. ".

Celeste is well-known for hosting a TV show called Overhaulin, and her stint as a model in the popular Playboy magazine. She has a whopping 3.2 million fans following her on her official Instagram handle and more numbers are pouring in.