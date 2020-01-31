Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez yet again sizzles in a scandalous Instagram photo that has taken over fans on the internet. The two-time Miss BumBum title holder has shared an eye-popping photo in a sexy outfit flaunting her controversial Lionel Messi tattoo. She makes heads turn, revealing most of her upper body.

Cortez is seen sporting a sexy wet white T-shirt which has FLAME written on it. The hot photo is expected to do the rounds on social media just like other sexy pictures she had posted on her Instagram handle earlier. Cortez isn't shy of showing off her famous butts and her fans love to catch a glimpse of her hot figure in every post she uploads on the social media. She is most popular for her Instagram presence and has recently created a huge fan base of two million followers from all over the world.

Flaunting her assets is not a new thing for the model, who is also famous for her six-pack abs. In a recent picture, she sent her fans into a frenzy with her killer looks. It is obvious that she owes her awesome figure to hard work. Several modelling aspirants go on an unhealthy diet to get a figure like Cortez's or Kim Kardashian's.

Known for her fitness and sexiness, Cortez seems to rule the modelling industry. From making headlines for her hot and sexy figure to indulging in controversial acts, Cortez knows how to attract everyone including the paparazzi.