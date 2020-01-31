Ana Cheri, the American model who makes headlines for her hot looks, has penned a heartfelt note for Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa through her Instagram account. Cheri paid tribute to the late basketball icon Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe and Gianna, 13, as well as seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

The 33-year-old model in her note to Vanessa said: "When I got back to my hotel tonight after hearing the news I immediately called my dad. We watched SO many Lakers games together over the years, he said it's like losing a family member.

Ana Cheri's note to Vanessa

"My heart goes out to Vanessa and the Bryant family and all his fans. I couldn't imagine the loss of a Father, a husband or a child. Such an unexpected tragic loss. RIP." Cheri shared a picture of Kobe and Gianna along with her message to Vanessa. Kobe is survived by his wife and three daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant.

While the world mourns the loss of the professional basketball player, NBA players have decided to change their jersey numbers in the Lakers' legend's honour as Kobe during his entire career wore only number 8 and number 24 jerseys.

Cheri, who is married to Ben Moreland, often makes heads turn in sultry outfits on Instagram. She makes sure that her fans are happy and entertained with her online content. The diva shared a beautiful picture of herself on her official handle recently sending fans' pulses racing.