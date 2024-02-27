UAE Launches Floating Hospital; Operations Begin at Al-Arish Port in a Bid to Extend Medical Assistance to Palestinians

The UAE Floating Hospital, stationed at the Port of Al-Arish, was officially launched its operations on Monday, providing crucial medical assistance to Palestinians in need.

The inaugural patients, Gazans with various injuries and fractures, were promptly admitted, marking the launch of this essential healthcare initiative. This initiative aligns with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation, aiming to offer comprehensive support to the people of the Gaza Strip.

Among the first patients was a 20-year-old Palestinian man who underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries. The procedure addressed a dislocated and fractured shoulder, along with nerve damage in his arm, rendering his hand immobile.

Doctors swiftly repositioned the shoulder, with plans for a follow-up surgery to address the nerve damage in the near future.

The Floating Hospital, established in collaboration with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and AD Ports Group, boasts a diverse medical and administrative team of 100 professionals specializing in anesthesia, general surgery, orthopedics, emergency medicine, nursing, and support services.

Equipped with 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care units, radiology, laboratories, pharmacies, and medical facilities, the hospital stands ready to deliver top-notch medical care adhering to international standards and protocols.

Falah Al Mahmoud, director of the Floating Hospital, said that the hospital's inauguration strengthens the UAE's medical support to the Gaza Strip, aiming to alleviate the suffering of its residents. The hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, commenced operations upon docking at the port of Al-Arish, swiftly attending to the medical needs of Palestinian patients.

Equipped with a helipad and marine boat, the hospital enhances emergency response capabilities for critical cases requiring rapid medical intervention. All patients undergo comprehensive evaluations, including examinations and tests, to determine the appropriate course of treatment, whether surgical intervention or specialized care programs.

Palestinians received by the Floating Hospital thanked the UAE and its leadership for this humanitarian endeavor, underscoring the nation's steadfast support during challenging times.

They appreciated the efforts of medical and volunteer teams, highlighting the UAE's commitment to standing by the Palestinian people.

The Floating Hospital's establishment builds upon the success of the UAE integrated field hospital in Gaza, operational since December 2023. The field hospital, with 200 beds and a team of 83 volunteers from 21 nations, conducted over 764 major and minor surgeries and addressed over 6,620 medical cases in recent months, offering vital medical interventions and support services to those in need.