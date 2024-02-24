Rebecca Grossman: Los Angeles Socialite Found Guilty of Murdering Two Young Brothers in 2020 Hit-and-Run Incident; Faces 34 Years in Jail

A Southern California socialite was found guilty on Friday of murder and other charges related to the hit-and-run incident that resulted in the deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk over three years ago.

Officials said that Rebecca Grossman, the wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn specialist, fatally struck Mark Iskander, 11, and his younger brother Jacob, 8, while speeding behind a vehicle driven by her then-partner Scott Erickson, a former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shortly after the surprising verdict at Van Nuys Courthouse in LA, Tony Buzbee said that the second-degree murder and manslaughter convictions were unexpected, and that they plan to appeal the decision.

Found Guilty of Murder

The jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict on all charges against Grossman, including two felony counts of second-degree murder, two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. She is now facing a potential sentence of 34 years to life in prison.

Following the verdict, the defendant had her bail revoked and was immediately taken into custody. She will remain in jail until her sentencing on April 10. Dr. Peter Grossman, her plastic surgeon husband, and their children, Alexis and Nicholas, were visibly distraught, bursting into tears as the emotionless defendant was led away.

In contrast, Nancy and Karim Iskander, the parents of the victims, Mark and Jacob, were seen smiling and showing visible signs of relief after the verdict.

Nancy Iskander expressed her thoughts on Grossman and Buzbee, saying, "The prosecution only cared about the truth."

"They were working against the most evil defense attorneys."

The deadly crash occurred in the evening on September 29, 2020, in Westlake Village, located on the western outskirts of Los Angeles County.

Grossman did not stop after striking the young brothers, and throughout the trial, she consistently denied being responsible for their deaths.

Buzbee, her attorney, tried to create confusion by suggesting that her former lover, Major League Baseball player Scott Erickson, might have been the one who hit the siblings.

Fate Overturns Overnight

While Grossman was not charged with being under the influence, former baseball player Royce Clayton testified that he accompanied her and Erickson to a nearby restaurant. Erickson reportedly had two margaritas, and Grossman had one, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Prosecutors presented evidence from the data recorder in Grossman's white Mercedes, indicating that she was speeding at up to 81 mph (130 kph) and applied her brakes, reducing her speed to 73 mph (117 kph) less than two seconds before the collision, triggering her airbags.

The district attorney's office praised the jury for its decision in a statement.

"This decision underscores our commitment to holding accountable those who drive with total disregard for human life," the statement said.

"We know that this guilty verdict can never replace their lives but we hope it may provide some peace for the Iskander family as they continue a life-long journey of healing from this tragedy."

An attorney representing Erickson has claimed that the former ballplayer denies any involvement in causing the tragedy. Initially facing a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, Erickson had the charge dismissed after he made a public service announcement, as reported by the Times.

Nancy Iskander testified that the black SUV did not collide with her sons but had the potential to strike her and her 5-year-old son, Zachary.

She recounted taking evasive action, diving out of harm's way, and pulling Zachary to safety. Although she did not witness the impact on Mark and Jacob, three eyewitnesses testified that they observed a white or light-colored vehicle hitting the boys.

Rebecca Grossman's husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director of the Grossman Burn Centers, was called to testify by his wife's defense.

The Grossmans are known for founding the Grossman Burn Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting care and support for burn survivors.

Grossman testified that he and his wife were separated at the time of the incident, leading separate lives while still living under the same roof and dating other people. He acknowledged that his wife was involved with Erickson in 2020.

During the prosecution's questioning, Grossman said that, out of the numerous occasions he rode with Rebecca Grossman, he had no recollection of her ever speeding.