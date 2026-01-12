U-Haul Truck Plows into Massive Crowd of Iranian Protesters in LA as Driver Is Arrested after Being Attacked by Demonstrators

Panic broke out at a pro-Iranian freedom rally in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon when a speeding U-Haul truck carrying a blunt anti–regime change message drove into the crowd, sending demonstrators scrambling in panic. Witnesses said the truck sped toward protesters holding Iranian flags, trying to push its way through the crowd.

Taped to the side was a large banner with a political message that read: "No Shah, No Regime. USA: Don't Repeat 1953. No Mullah." Two people were treated for injuries at the scene, while a third was also reported hurt, though their condition was not immediately clear.

Chaos and Panic on LA Street

The shocking incident took place in broad daylight in the Westwood area, as the truck appeared to intentionally drive into the rally, sparking immediate fears of a politically motivated attack. Hundreds of people had been marching through the neighborhood to show their support for Iranian protesters.

Once the truck came to a stop, tensions quickly boiled over. A large group of demonstrators surrounded the U-Haul, some smashing its windows and shouting in anger.

Eventually, law enforcement pulled a man from the vehicle and took him into custody. As police escorted him away, some protesters tried to punch him or hit him with flagpoles, forcing officers to push the crowd back and restore order.

The west side of Los Angeles, including Westwood, is home to the largest Iranian community outside of Iran. Of the roughly 400,000 Iranian-born immigrants living in the U.S., more than a third reside in the LA area.

Meanwhile, unrest in Iran itself has taken a deadly toll. Reports indicate that at least 583 people have been killed since protests began two weeks ago over the country's economic crisis.

During the rally in Los Angeles, the truck incident left three people injured, though two refused treatment. Paramedics were assessing the condition of the third. Police were on the scene, working to keep the crowd under control.

Iran in Turmoil

On the political front, President Donald Trump is expected to be briefed this week by his top aides as he considers how to respond to the Iranian regime's violent crackdown on citizen-led protests. Key military and diplomatic officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine, are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting comes as Trump is reportedly weighing the possibility of increasing U.S. involvement in the region, though no final decisions are expected until after Tuesday's scheduled discussion.

Officials have made it clear that sending U.S. troops into Iran is not being considered.

Meanwhile, protests across Iran have intensified since the start of the new year. The regime, led by Ayatollah Khamenei, has tried to control the flow of information by shutting down internet access and cutting telephone lines, limiting citizens' connection to the outside world.