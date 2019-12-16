Tyson Fury's stint in WWE was interesting but short. His rivalry with Braun Strowman produced some interesting moments. But apparently, Fury's appetite for WWE action is not satiated. He has once again spoken out about his desire to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36.

"Yeah, look, I'd fight Brock Lesnar in the drop of a heartbeat," the celebrated heavyweight boxer said. "We have left the door open. Wrestlemania is coming up in April so who knows – never say never ... I'm going to go back and destroy Brock Lesnar, at Wrestlemania in Florida. After I beat Wilder, I'm coming for Brock," he continued.

The contest between Fury and Deontay Wilder is scheduled for February 22 next year with the latter defending his WBC Heavyweight Title. Wrestlemania 36 will take place in the first week of April, so Fury has enough time to recover from his title bout and get ready for an epic showdown with The Beast.

It is unlikely that these statements from Fury are being made without some planning with WWE having already taken place. As of now, there is no clarity on who Lesnar's next opponent would be. His feud with Rey Mysterio seems to be at an end as the Master of 619 has moved on and won the United States Championship. But will there be a revival of Lesnar's feud with Cain Velasquez?

The match between Velasquez and Lesnar at Crown Jewel turned out to be a squash contest with the latter forcing Cain to submit in a matter of seconds. Reports suggest that WWE administration was unhappy with Velasquez and his efforts. If that is the case, he may well have fought his last match in the WWE ring.

A face-off between Fury and Lesnar makes more sense as the Gypsy King made a much better impression with his in-ring performances, both in the match and in promos. Fury mentioned this accomplishment as well in his exclusive interview with talkSPORT.

"I am athletic enough to be able to learn quickly. Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there!"

With such comments, it looks very likely that Fury would return to WWE. Also, the company needs to find a proper opponent to take on Lesnar at Wrestlemania next year. Let's see if there is any progress in the direction of a Lesnar-Fury fight.