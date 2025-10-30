First Lady Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

First Lady episode 12 will air on MBN on Thursday (October 30) at 10:20 PM KST. The followers of this political drama are eagerly waiting to find out if Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul will get their happy ending. The preview teases trouble for the onscreen couple as it shows the final showdown between them.

The production team teased big revelations that would keep viewers on the edge of their seats. According to the producers, the finale will reveal the impact of the H Chemical fire incident on the onscreen couple. They asked the followers of this political drama to stay tuned to find out what lies ahead for Soo Yeon and Min Chul.

"The unpredictable final outcome will leave viewers stunned, so please stay tuned until the very end—and also watch the extraordinary performances of Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, and Lee Min Young," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about First Lady episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of First Lady Episode 12:

US - 9:20 AM

Canada - 9:20 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:20 PM

Japan - 10:20 PM

Mexico - 7:20 AM

Brazil - 10:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:20 PM

India - 6:50 PM

Indonesia - 8:20 PM

Singapore - 9:20 PM

China - 9:20 PM

Europe - 3:20 PM

France - 3:20 PM

Spain - 3:20 PM

UK - 2:20 PM

South Africa - 3:20 PM

Philippines - 9:20 PM

First Lady, the ongoing political drama starring Ji Hyun Woo and Eugene, premiered on MBN on Wednesday (September 24). It introduced viewers to Hyun Woo as Hyun Min Chul, the newly elected president, and Eugene as Cha Soo Yeon, his wife. The political drama will take viewers through the intense conflicts between the newly elected president and his wife during the 67 days that lead up to the presidential inauguration. The mini-series will unravel long-buried family secrets and political conspiracy.